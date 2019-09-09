<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 26-year-old security guard, Joshua Habila, on Monday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing a female co-worker with a broken bottle during an argument. The police charged Habila with assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 29, at 8. 30 a.m at their workplace, at Bibby Crest Ltd, Addo Road, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stabbed his co-worker, a female office assistant, Tope Abubakar, with a broken bottle on the right side of her face during an argument.

“The defendant was watching Television at the reception and Abubakar chided him for watching TV early in the morning when he should be at his duty post.

“Habila got angry and picked up a bottle smashed it on the wall and stabbed her on the right side of her face causing her serious injury.

Agboko said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015; which carries three years imprisonment for serious assault.

Magistrate T.A. Anjorin-Ajose admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must tender their bank statements which must contain up to N200,000 cash deposit.

Anjorin-Ajose adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for hearing.