A 26-year-old security guard, Celestine Stephen, who allegedly stole an LG plasma television from a hotel, on Friday appeared in Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja.

The police charged Stephen, who resides at Kubwa, Abuja, with criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Justine Joeseph, who reside in Eddas Guest inn, Kubwa Phase IV, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Sept. 1.

He alleged that the defendant entered the guest inn and stole the complainant’s LG plasma television valued at N65,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 342 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

The Judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety who must be a public servant, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 30, for hearing.