



A 40-year-old security guard, Adamu Mohammed, was on Monday arraigned in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for criminal negligence.

The defendant, who resides in Mount Olive Nigeria Limited, was docked on a count charge of negligence.

The prosecutor, Mr Bobmanuel Hope, had told the court that one Kazeem Olatundun of same address with the defendant reported the case at the Karu Police Station, Abuja, on Sept. 9.

“The nominal complainant alleged that due to the negligent conduct of the defendant, who is a security guard attached to the above mentioned address, thieves entered the premises.

“In the process, the thieves broke into one of the shops and stole 49 gallons of oil, valued at N563,000,” Hope said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant denied committing the offence, while the judge, Malam Sani Mohammed, granted him bail in the sum of N563,000 and one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 26 for hearing.