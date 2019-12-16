<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old security guard, Ferdinand Ori, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with stealing an electric cable valued at N2.3 million.

Ori, a resident of Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State, was charged with stealing, but he denied committing the offence.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the defendant committed the theft on Dec. 8, at Ipaja, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole a street light’s electrical cable belonging to Wefland Construction Company.

“The defendant came in the night to steal the company’s cable.

“Luck ran out of him as he was intercepted by some members of the community.

“He was handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and attracts three years’ imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi gave the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties.

Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case continues on March 2, 2020.