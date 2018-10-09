



A Lugbe Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, has begun hearing in the trial of an ex-security guard, Emmanuel Amah, charged with alleged trespass and theft of Wi-Fi modern and weather monitor.

Amah, 19, who resides at Mararaba Guruku in Nasarawa State, was docked on charges bordering on criminal trespass and theft, the offences he denied committing.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Ndidi Ukoha, had told the court that the defendant was a former security guard at Isabel Tech. Nigeria Limited, a farm, at the new Kuchogoro area in Abuja.

Ndidi said that the defendant had resigned from the company, “but on Sept. 30, he smartly and criminally trespassed into the company and allegedly stole a Wifi Smile Modem and weather station/Monitor’’.

The prosecutor said that when he was arrested and later interrogated by the police, the defendant could neither give a satisfactory account of himself nor the missing items.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The magistrate, Mr Idharhi Samuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for hearing.