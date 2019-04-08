<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Anambra state on Monday said joint security operatives have been deployed in Mmiata, Anambra West local government area of the State following alleged herdsmen’s attack of the community on Saturday.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, said the security agencies comprised of the army, police and local vigilante.

He also said the Command has deployed two units of mobile policemen and other regular officers to the area.

Mohammed however disclosed that three persons were killed in the attack as against six earlier reported in some dailies.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, had ordered full-scale investigation on the incident in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are working in conjunction with other security agencies in the operation.

“Three persons were killed in the attack. We are on top of the situation and I can assure you that normalcy has returned to the place.”

Mohammed was however silent over any arrest, but assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public at the appropriate time.

“I wouldn’t want to speak on issues that would jeopardise investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor of the state, Willie Obiano, currently on a trip abroad, may likely cut short his trip following the attack, the Commissioner for Information and enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba has said.

He said, “A report of the incident had been sent to the Governor who may come back to the country earlier than his scheduled date of return in view of the seriousness of the attack.”

He urged the people of the area to remain calm; assuring that government would do everything possible to end the frequent attacks by herdsmen in the area.

One of the residents, Mr. Orjiako Nnaluo (Ideh Anam), had told newsmen that the suspected herdsmen entered farm settlements in the area around 5:40a.m, killing people, burning houses and raping many women.

He said, “Before we knew what was happening, six people were already dead, while about 30 were left with various degrees of injuries.”

He said the injured were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Nnaluo, who revealed that all the local farmers had fled the area following the attack, said they were still recovering from a previous attack which claimed three lives before the recent one.

On his part, Anglican Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt. Rev. Henry Okechukwu Okeke, had condemned the attack, describing it as unfortunate, obnoxious and inhuman.

He regretted that the ugly incident would not only affect the state economy, but that of the country.

Also speaking, Traditional ruler of Mkpunando Otu and chairman of Anambra East traditional rulers’ council, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, appealed to the state government to intervene in the settlement of herdsmen in the community.

He regretted that their presence has continued to generate tension in the area.

The monarch who confirmed that five people were killed and several others wounded, however added that the herdsmen claimed that some of their men were killed along with their cows.