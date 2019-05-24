<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the marching order given by President Muhammadu Buhari to the nation’s service chiefs, a team led by Maj.-Gen B. I. Ahanotu, has arrived in Katsina to assess damage caused by the rampaging armed bandits in the local government areas.

Maj.-Gen. Ahanotu had, during a courtesy call on Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Government House, Katsina on Thursday, said the team was on a fact-finding mission over the recent killings in Batsari and Faskari council areas of the state.

According to him, the team will assess attacks at the local government areas and come up with a strategy to address the menace of insecurity across the state.

He, however, assured that the last incident would be the end of the criminal acts of the bandits, as efforts would be made to flush them out into extinction.