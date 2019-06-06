<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 50-year-old medical scientist, Michael Adeh, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged N4.5million fraud.

Adeh, who resides in Ketu area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, obtaining money under false pretences and issuing dud cheque before Magistrate Mrs O.O Fagbohun.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to a bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fagbohun said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2014, at Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N4.5million from the complainant, Mr Chamberlain Okezie, for the execution of a contract, a representation he knew was false.

“The defendant approached the complainant to assist him with finance, claiming that he got a contract to supply medical equipment but had no money.

“He requested for the N4.5million, promising to pay back under three months. Five years now and he is yet to pay back the money” the prosecutor said.

Ajayi said after the complainant pressured the defendant to pay back the money, he issued a cheque of N4.5million which was dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds.

The offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 322 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 314 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for obtaining money under false pretences, while Section 322 also prescribes 15 years for issuing of dud cheque.

The case was adjourned until June 19, for mention.