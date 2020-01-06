<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Public and private schools in Osun on Monday resumed for the second term academic session after observing three weeks holiday for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

Newsmen report that academic activities resumed in both public primary and secondary schools across the state with teachers and pupils looking prepared to meet challenges with high expectations.

NAN reports that parents were seen taking their wards and children to school, while some school buses conveyed others.

The Osun Ministry of Education announced the resumption of the second term for public and private schools in a statement issued by Mr Festus Olajide, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry on Sunday.

He said: “In line with the 2019/2020 school calendar, Osun Ministry of Education hereby informs the general public, parents and guardians, principals and headteachers, learners, that all public and private schools will resume for the second term on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

“The Ministry of Education enjoins parents and guardians to release their wards and children for resumption on Monday.’’

He urged teachers to guide their students in cleaning their classrooms and school compounds, ready for teaching and learning activities.