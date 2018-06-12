The principal of Seat of Wisdom Secondary School, Okija, Mr. Modestus Eze is now on the run after allegedly having canal knowledge of one of his male students (name withheld).

The principal was said to have fled his house after residents of the area suspected his act on the young student and decided to call in the police.

He was said to have cornered the 17-year-old male student to the scene of the incident within the school premises on Sunday where he allegedly forcefully had his way on the young boy.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) said after the matter was reported to the police by some residents of the area, the Police immediately mobilized to the residence of the Principal only to found that he had fled.

Mohammed said the suspect allegedly had an unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with the student and assured that the Police would track him down.

He said, “On getting the report, a team of policemen were immediately dispatched to the home of the suspect, but he was found to have fled his home.

“The scene was visited by Police detectives attached to Okija Division and upon search, some charms and Juju deities spread with red substance suspected to be fresh blood were also discovered in some isolated rooms within the school premises.

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical examination. Police had intensified efforts to track down the suspect, apprehend and bring him to justice.”

The Police image maker further said that officers had to cordon off the scene of the crime, and dispersed irate youths who had converged to take a revenge on the principal.

Itwas gathered that youths from the community who were irked by the action of the principal had stormed his home, threatening to take the laws into their house by burning down his house.

But it took the timely intervention of the Divisional Police Officer and some eminent persons in the area to restore normalcy and pacify the youths.