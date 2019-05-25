<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tragedy hit St Andrew’s Grammar School, Ondo town, Ondo State, on Friday as a building in the school suddenly collapsed and reportedly killed a pupil.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred during school hours, caused confusion in the school as pupils and teachers quickly ran out of their classrooms and offices to rescue the deceased.

The 14-year-old deceased, who was identified as Esther Akinrinola, was said to be in Junior Secondary School 3.

A source said the building had been abandoned for a long time and that it collapsed while the pupils were playing inside it.

He said, “They were playing inside the abandoned building when some blocks fell off the walls of the building and landed on the deceased’s head. The pupil died on the way to Ondo State Teaching Hospital, where she was being rushed to for medical attention.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying the principal of the school had been interrogated.

He stressed that investigation had begun on the matter.

He said, “The principal (of the school) explained to us that the building had been abandoned for a very long time but we are not comfortable with that excuse so the principal may be prosecuted for negligence.

“Since the building had been abandoned, why did they allow the pupils to be playing around it? They should have pulled it down. We have commenced investigation into the incident.”