A Grade 1 Area Court, Kado in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a scavenger, 28-year-old Kabiru Yunusa, to six months imprisonment for mischief and theft of engine parts valued at N75, 000.

The Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, who handed down the verdict, however, gave the convict an option of N6, 000 fine.

Ado warned him to desist from committing crimes, but to go and work.

He said the punishment meted out to the convict would serve as deterrent to others.

The convict, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, urged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying the hard times was responsible for the crime he committed.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Judith Obatomi told the court that the complainant, Etim Esong, of Mopol Quarters, Nyanya, Abuja, reported the case at Utako Police Station on August 6.

Obatomi said the accused was caught vandalising the complainant’s high capacity bus engine valued at N75, 000 and stole engine parts.

The accused was caught in the act and the items were recovered from him.”

The offence contravened Sections 288 and 327 of the Penal Code.