Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad have rescued a medical doctor, who was kidnapped on Sunday by unknown gunmen.

The doctor identified as Mr. Evaristus Emekwuru was said to have been abducted in Nonwa, Tai Local Government of Rivers State and had been with his captors for four days before he was rescued.

SARS Commander in Bori, Abdullahi Mohammed, told newsmen that his men swung into action immediately they learnt about the incident.

Mohammed explained that the efforts of the SARS operatives paid off when they located the whereabouts of the victim and rescued him at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

He pointed out that one suspect, Baridon Fifii, was arrested during the rescue operation inside a bush several kilometres away from the place the medical doctor was abducted.

He disclosed that the kidnappers had whisked their victim away from Nonwa inTai LGA to Deyon in Gokana LGA on the day the incident happened.

Mohammed further disclosed that no ransom was paid before the rescue of the doctor, adding that Emekwuru was also in good health when he (victim) regained his freedom.