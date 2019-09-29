<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A software developer, Toni Astro, on Saturday revealed how operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos State allegedly assaulted him and forced him to withdraw some of the money in his bank account for them.

Via his Twitter handle, @toniastro_, Astro said he had been stopped close to Ketu Bus Stop in Lagos by the security operatives, while he was on a motorbike, popularly called Okada.

He said, “About getting to Ketu, two men in police-like uniform stopped the bike, and told me to get down. I immediately did with the mindset that the bike guy did something wrong.”

Astro went on to share how he was asked for his phone, which he unlocked and gave to them.

Astro alleged that he was forced to go to the police station, which he recalled to be Ogudu Area H Command with the security operatives.

He said that on the way to the station, they (SARS operatives) had already started demanding money from him, starting from one million Naira, all the while labelling him an internet fraudster, popularly called Yahoo Yahoo.

His claim of being a software developer fell on deaf ears.

His tweets have unleashed a flurry of tweets on SARS excesses and a renewed call for #ENDSARS.

I grabbed a bike via one of the bike hailing service in Nigeria from Abiola gardens to Ketu. So I could get a BRT from there home. — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

They asked for my phone and I unlocked it and gave them. They told the bike guy to end the trip and go. So they gave me my phone to pay the guy from the mobile app. After 20 seconds they said I’m going with them to the station.

And I was like what station? — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

And I’m like 1 million?? Where would I get that from. I told him I’m no what you think. I’m a software developer at this company. He said everything na yahoo yahoo still. He physically harassed me on the bike still. To every onlooker on the street, I was a criminal or some sort. — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

They collected my bike which contained my laptop, watch charger, phone chargers and office jotters. As soon as they saw the laptop, the other policemen there said you’re the one spoiling the economy. They told me to open it and immediately I did. — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

These guys took off my hoodie, and dragged me to the cell, locked me up with no proof or evidence that I was what they claimed me to be. I asked that I make calls, and they said that would be after I write my statement. One of them came to me and asked that I pay 500k. — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

So they went through my emails and saw my account balance, next thing was you’d go to the bank to withdraw every dime in this account now and pay us. Money I worked for ?? What did I do? — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

So they started threatening me with guns, and one said we’d take you to kiri kiri tonight. Another said we’d call EFCC .Even after they found no evidence or trace of fraud? They went out to talk after 1 hour of threatening conversations and physical harassment. — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

And they said so you’d come back to trace us. The other ones started the beatings again. They told me to take a bike to a bank close to the station at ogudu, and get the money. — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019

As soon as I got back, they took me back to the cell and counted the money. Then they said you can check all your things if they’re complete. All that was in my head was remote job isn’t it. I have to leave this country at the end. — Toni Astro (@toniastro_) September 28, 2019