The Lagos state police command says it has arrested one Charles Omotosho, an operative of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), for allegedly extorting N5, 000 from a resident in the Ikorodu axis of the state.

Abayomi Shogunle, head of public complaints rapid response unit (PCRRU) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to Shogunle, Omotosho was arrested, following a complaint from a citizen via Twitter on Wednesday.

Shogunle explained that Omotosho reportedly forced his victim to make a bank transfer of N5,000 into his account for an arrest for “no just cause”.

He said in the course of preliminary investigation, a copy of the Omotosho’s statement of bank account was obtained and the amount transferred was discovered.

Shogunle said Omotosho has been removed from front-line police duties and taken into custody.

He added that Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), had ordered that disciplinary action be immediately taken against Omotosho in line with the police act and other regulations.

“On 16th May, 2018, the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) received a complaint from a citizen via Twitter [@ife_luv12] that a Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Operative forced her to make a bank transfer of Five Thousand Naira (N5, 000) to the said SARS operative’s bank account following an arrest for no just cause,” the statement read.

“PCRRU immediately registered the case (Tracking Number PCRRU316356) and initiated an investigation. “The officer was promptly identified to be Inspector Charles Omotosho attached to Federal SARS, Ikorodu, Lagos State. “He was immediately removed from front-line police duties and taken into custody.

“In the course of preliminary investigation, a copy of the officer’s statement of bank account was obtained and the entry of the said transfer discovered therein.

“It has also been established that there was a contact between the officer’s patrol team and the complainant and others at Ikorodu as contained in the complaint.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2 Command Lagos to carry out a detailed investigation and commence immediate necessary disciplinary action against Inspector Charles Omotosho as provided for in the Police Act and Regulations Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“PCRRU has handed the erring officer to the AIG Zone 2 Command Lagos together with a print out of his statement of bank account for necessary action; the outcome would be made public soonest.”