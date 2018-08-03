Officials of the Behind Bars Rights Initiative (BBI) on Wednesday facilitated the arrest of six SARS officers, led by one Inspector Monday Asemota, for allegedly extorting N40,000 from twin brothers identified as Mark and Martins, who were travelling to Warri on Tuesday from Abraka town in Delta State.

It was gathered that the officers swooped on the vehicle conveying the two brothers, in a stop-and-search operation, and demanded for the phones of the victims.

Sources said that the officers while going through their phones, allegedly found some pictures linking them to homosexuals, including the discovery of N70,000 in their bags, which purportedly made the officers order them to stay behind while other passengers in the vehicle, a commercial vehicle playing Warri, Abraka and neighbouring communities, were asked to go.

The victims were alleged to have been taken to a petrol station where the officer allegedly counted N40,000 out of the N70,000 and returned N30,000 to them.

It was further gathered that the victims immediately contacted the Behind Bars Rights Initiative (BBI), which swung into action, and the officers were tracked down in Ekpan Police Station, with the N40,000 refunded to the victims.

The chairman of BBI, Mandy Osuji, who confirmed the incident, said: “One of them, Martins Egiebor called us, and we swung into action, followed their complaints up, and ensured that the matter was taken before the IGP X Squad Delta State Police Command, and they immediately sent their man after them, and they were arrested at Ekpan Police Station where they were forced to return N40,000 while they are undergoing trials”.

Confirming the arrest of the six SARS operatives, the state Police Commissioner, Mustafa, Muhammed told DAILY POST that, “the six officers are undergoing trials, and until investigations are completed, I cannot speak further on the issue”.