Abductors of Samson Siasia’s mother, Mrs Ogere Beauty Siasia, are understood to have lowered their ransom to N30million.

Mrs Siasia was taken into captive in July with two others, Mrs Florence Douanana and Selekire Douanana from their Odoni residence, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

The kidnappers allegedly made an initial demand for N70m and later chalked it down to N50m before the woman could be released, with the family then reportedly saying they can only afford N500,000.

But it has emerged that Mrs Siasia’s captors have scaled down their asking price to N30m.

“N30m, that’s what we are talking about now”, a close family member told Completesports.com.

“That’s what they are insisting on collecting but where do we get that amount now?

“It isn’t easy at all but we have to continue praying to God for her safety and eventual release”.

The Bayelsa State Police Command had earlier deployed Marine Police personnel to Odoni waterways in a frantic move to rescue the mother of former Super Eagles player.

But that bold effort hasn’t yielded any positive result as Mr Ogere Beauty Siasia, Mrs Florence Douanana and Selekire Douanana still remain with their captors more than five weeks after their kidnap.

Uche Anozie, Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, assured during his visit to Odoni that the command was doing everything possible for the victims to regain their freedom from their captors.

This is not the first time Siasia’s mother would be picked up by kidnappers.

In November 2015, Mrs. Siasia spent 13 days with kidnappers, who whisked her away from her residence in Odoni community of Sagbama Local Council Area of Bayelsa State and only released her after a ransom of about N600,000 was allegedly paid.

Siasia was then in Gambia preparing the Nigeria Olympic Eagles for the Under-23 Africa qualifier for 2016 Rio Olympics at the time when his mother was kidnapped.