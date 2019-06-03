<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the Sallah celebrations this week, the Lagos Police Command on Sunday said they have intensified surveillance patrol of worship centres to avoid a security breach.

Already, operatives of the Anti-Bomb and Counter-Terrorism units have been deployed to sweep places of worship and screen people entering the centres.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said surveillance teams would also be deployed in recreational centres, markets and other areas of gathering to monitor activities of criminal elements and prevent them.

He said: “The command’s Tactical Units and Special Forces are deployed in strategic locations to deal decisively with any criminal element before, during and after the celebration. Aerial, land and waterway patrols are intensified.

“The command’s Anti-Terrorism Units are placed on red alert to tackle any act of terrorism that may rear its ugly face anytime, anywhere. Traffic personnel are well positioned to control and regulate free flow of traffic.”

According to Elkana, Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu urged Muslims to continue in the spirit of love, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence that the holy month of Ramadan signifies.

“The commissioner of police called on Lagosians to be conscious of their environment and remain vigilant at all times. It is our civic duty to report any suspicious movement or person to the police,” he said.

Appealing to parents to monitor the activities of their wards, Elkana said the police chief also admonished youths to shun violence or face the consequences.

“Our Rapid Response Squads are well positioned to promptly respond to distress calls and emergencies.

“In case of any emergency or information we can be reached through any of the following numbers: 08063299264, 07055462708, 08127155150, 08065154338, 09053872208, 08127155071,” Elkana said.