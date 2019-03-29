<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

For allegedly stealing recharge cards worth N218,000 from his employer, a 20-year-old salesman, Davis Ajayi, was on Friday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ajayi, who resides at Oworonshoki area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of stealing from an employer.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 9.30p.m.on Aug. 26, 2018, at No. 14, Alabi Owoyemi St., Oworonshoki.

According to her, the defendant had been in the employment of the complainant, Mr Stephen Ekpe, as a salesman.

She alleged that the complainant gave Ajayi recharge cards of various telecommunication networks worth N1.7 million to sell.

Olaluwoye said that the complaint later discovered that recharge cards worth N218,000 were missing and stolen by the salesman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing from one’s employer contravenes Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised), and is punishable with a seven-year jail term.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 26 for a mention.