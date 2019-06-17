<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ekiti State on Monday arraigned two sales representatives, a 27-year-old man, Segun Olayiwola, and 22-year-old lady, Rashidat Musa, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing packs of biscuits valued at N108,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were not stated, are facing one count of stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants and two others at large committed the offence between 4th and 6th of June at about 1500hrs at Ronak Biscuits factory, Oke-Ureje in Ado-Ekiti in the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

Okunade alleged that the defendants, who were working as sales representatives, “stole 140 bags of biscuits valued at N108,000 property of one Mrs Akin Ronke, an offence which contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012”.

The police prosecutor, however, asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and their counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted the two defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until July 12 for hearing.