The Police on Thursday arraigned a 25-year-old sales representative, Friday Adams, in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court over alleged misappropriation ‎of N1, 062, 558.

The defendant, who resides in Saburi, Abuja was docked over charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The prosecutor, John Okpa told the court that one Augustine Ekufa of Guinness d‎epot, Arab road, Kubwa reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 7.

He said the defendant, an employee of Onyeka and Sons Ltd collected beer valued at N1, 062, 558 from the complainant on June 29.

Okpa said the defendant sold the said beer and converted the money to his personal use adding that the offence contravened Sections 311 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor said during police investigations, N60, 000 was recovered from the defendant.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, and his counsel, ‎Samuel Unekwu made a bail application for his client assuring the court that a reliable surety would be provided.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed granted the defendant N500, 000 bail with two reliable sureties residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until Oct. 10, for hearing.