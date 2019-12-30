<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old sales representative, Chiamaka Ikpo, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing her employer’s N822, 710.

Ikpo, a resident of No. 16, Ishoga St., Safejo in Ajegunle, Lagos, was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, said that the defendant collected tissue and serviettes papers worth N822, 710 from Naphtali Ujo Nigeria Ltd on the pretext of selling the goods and remitting the money to the company.

Koti told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 18, about 3.40 pm at Ojuwoye Market, Mushin in Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendant after selling the goods valued at N822, 710, diverted the money into her personal use.

“The defendant stole the N822, 710, the sale proceeds of the company, and efforts made to retrieve the money from the defendant proved abortive,” he said.

He said the offences violated Sections 283, 286, 287(7) and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, (revised).

Stealing from an employer attracts seven years jail term, while obtaining goods under false pretences is punishable with 15 years imprisonment.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Tanimola, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Tanimola said that the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and reside within the court jurisdiction.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 20, for mention.