A sales representative, Adekemi Ejigboye, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N1.4 million belonging to her employer, Montos Dynamic System Ltd.

Ejigboye, 45, who resides at No. 32, Okunola St., Egbeda, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ishola Samuel, told court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person still at large in August, at No. 8, Oremeji St., Ikeja.

Samuel said that the defendant delivered goods to some customers but failed to remit the money into the company’s account.

“Ejigboye collected some goods to supply to customers and converted the money to her personal use.

” It was discovered that the money was missing after the company’s accounts were audited.

“When she was questioned, she confessed to have converted the money to her own use,” the prosecutor said.

Samuel said the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 (7) prescribes seven years imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 stipulates two-year jail term for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs I.A. Abina, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abina ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for mention.