



A 25-year-old sales boy, Micheal Okolie, who allegedly stole medicine worth N2 million from his employer’s pharmacy was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos.

Okolie, who resides in Shomolu area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of stealing from his employer.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen, the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 8, at No. 42A, Ashogbo str., Idumota, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant was employed by the complainant, Tochukwu Nduka, as a sales boy in the pharmacy he had just opened up.

Nurudeen told the court that the defendant who had just resumed work on that day stole all the medicine in the pharmacy and emptied it.

“My Lord, it was the opening day of the pharmacy, Nduka left the defendant at the pharmacy to get to the bank, when he got back, the pharmacy was empty.

“During investigation, it was discovered that the defendant had an accomplice whom we are yet to identify.

“They stole all the medicine and pharmaceutical products in the pharmacy worth over N2million,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for the offence of stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, admitted the accused to a bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 27 for mention.