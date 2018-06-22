A 20-year-old sales assistant, Nnamdi Mbanefo, was on Friday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his employer’s jerseys valued at N3 million.

Mbanefo, resident of No. 11, Kadiri St., Surulere, is standing trial on a charge of theft.

He, however, denied the charge.

But Police Prosecutor Cousin Adams told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 2 at No. 92, Ojuelegba Road, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused had at various times refused to deposit proceeds from the sales of jerseys valued at N3 million.

The offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, in her ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade said the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and adjourned the case until July 23.