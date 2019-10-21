<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger State police command has arrested a gang of suspected cattle rustlers reportedly terrorizing the Kotonkoro area of Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Police also recovered over N1.1 million and seven mobile phones from the suspected rustlers.

The suspects Abubakar Mohammed of Kabau Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Jamilu Dabo of Dan-Musa in Katsina State were intercepted while allegedly carrying out their operations.

Mohammed said during his parade that he was into cattle rustling because no human beings were involved, adding that he did not have the heart for kidnapping.

“Cattle rustling is a business I know how to go about and I have been making a lot of money with my accomplice. I prefer cattle rustling because it does not involve human beings.”

He said proceeds from the stolen cattle were used to maintain his family, adding that none of his family members knew about his work.

“My family thinks I am a businessman, that I travel and trade in cattle and other things. Whenever I want to go for my operations, I tell them I’m traveling

“The proceeds from the sale of the rustled cows are used for the upkeep of my family even though they are not aware that I am a cattle thief.”