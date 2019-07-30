<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), an arm of the Lagos State Police Command, has lamented inadequate police kits within the state, disclosing that most of the personnel buy the necessary kits from the market.

He was speaking during a visit by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu-Olu, to the Agidingbi office of the squad.

While appealing to the governor to return the old good days, he recalled that in the past, the men were regularly and properly kitted.

“We don’t have kits anymore. As you see us here, many of us go to markets to buy the kits for ourselves. They used to give us at least twice in a year but since ten years ago, we do not have it anymore.

He added: In the Police when you talk about kits, the first one is bullet-proof. We do not have bulletproofs anymore to fight our enemies. We need raincoat, jacket, torch-lights, hand-cuffs among other necessary items”.