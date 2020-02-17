<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has denied a news story that he was attacked by gun men in Kaduna on Sunday night.

There had been reports that the minister and hundreds of train passengers escaped naarrowly Sunday night after suspected kidnappers opened fire on their vehicles as they left the Rigasa station in Kaduna.

But in a reaction on his Twitter handle, Amaechi thumbed down the report as ‘fake news”.





“This is completely concocted”, he wrote.

According to the report, the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, opened fire from their ambush position in Mando on the cavalcade of vehicles leaving the station, in search of preys to capture. They wanted to force the vehicles to stop.

The train reportedly arrived at Rigasa train station around 8:15pm.