



The police anti-robbery squad in Bayelsa State has killed two suspected armed robbers in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The incident occurred over the weekend on Aritallin road in Ovom, a suburb of Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses said the four-man robbery gang robbed one Mr Ebibo Ford of his phones and other valuables at gunpoint at Amarata.

They said Ford raised the alarm and sympathisers notified the police who intercepted them.





A resident, who gave his name only as Johnbull, said bandits have turned all streets in Amarata and adjoining communities into no-go areas.

“We are under siege of hoodlums in Amarata. The area is always their target. No day passes without hearing about their nefarious activities. They have made life unbearable for residents of the community.

Police spokesman Asinim Butswat confirmed the killing of the robbery suspects.