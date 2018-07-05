Rotimi Adeyeye and Adeoye Bukola, suspected armed robbers, have reportedly escaped with handcuffs from police custody in Ondo state.

Officers in charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the State Police Command were said to have been arrested and detained.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested for allegedly breaking into a house at Ijoka area in Akure, the state capital, on April 30, 2018.

They reportedly robbed the owner of the house, Samuel Arifalo, of some valuable properties.

A source said the two suspects were later arrested and handed over to the men of Special Anti-Cultism Squad who kept them in custody for 16 days.

The source said they were arrested for cultism instead of robbery.

“The suspects were in the custody of SARS for 16 days. But some neighbours went to inform the state commissioner of police about the matter.

“The commissioner directed that the suspects should be transferred to the SARS for proper handling of the case.

“But unfortunately the suspects escaped from the custody, even with handcuffs in their hands on Monday. Up till now, they are yet to be rearrested,” the source said.

Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident, saying the command had begun investigation into the matter.

Joseph, however, said the suspects were arrested for stealing and burglary but not robbery, vowing that they would be rearrested.

He said: “The Command has started investigation and we have arrested all the men and officers who are in charge of SARS.

“They have been detained. We will get the suspects. We are already trailing them.”