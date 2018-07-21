Four armed robbers, who had been terrorising Ebube, a community in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, were on Friday killed by operatives of the Nigerian Army.

The hoodlums were shot dead along the Okigwe Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital during a special operation by the military.

One of the suspects identified as Joe Mba, also known as Mba Boy, was said to have been gunned down during crossfire at a hotel in Owerri.

It was learnt that one Teetito Frank, aka Obele, his gang member, Teetito Godwin, also known as Catchy Boy and one Gift Paul were shot by soldiers during the shootout.

The bodies of the robber/cultists were driven down to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, where they were paraded.

Spokesperson for the Division, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed that the suspects had before their demise been terrorising Ebubu.

The chairman of the local government area, Philip Okparaji, corroborated Iliyasu’s position, saying that the people of Eleme had been living in fear as a result of the activities of the hoodlums.