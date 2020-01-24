<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The owner of a popular restaurant, WhiteHouse, at Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, Alhaji Aliu Sheu, has been murdered by suspected robbers.

It was gathered that Aliu was robbed on Monday in his house in Somolu, with the assailants stealing his property, including his Automated Teller Machine card.

They were reported to have withdrawn and transferred N360,000 from the victim’s bank account.

Aliu, who reported the incident at the Pedro Police Division on Tuesday, was said to have returned to the restaurant and later retired home in the night.

Around the same time, the assailants were said to have returned to his apartment and shot him in the chest without taking anything.

The 48-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

A family member, Shina Sheu, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said his brother was murdered in cold blood.

Shina asked the police and the Lagos State Government to investigate the murder and bring the culprits to justice.

He tweeted, “He (Aliu) was robbed in his home at exactly 2.46am. They robbed only his apartment (2nd floor) out of the whole building; they collected all the gadgets (7) and his ATM card. They withdrew N360,000 from the ATM and transfer.

“Following morning, he went to the police station to report the incident at the Pedro Police Station and the incident was kept low key, so far robbery has become something of regular occurrence in our country. He returned to his regular business at his regular resumption hour as usual.

“The following night, 21/1/2020 at exact same time as the previous one, 2.44am, the previous gang was just two and had no guns, but these particular killers were eight, fully armed with guns. They forced their way in and shot him twice (in the chest and right arm) and left. We rushed him to a nearest hospital, but he gave up before we got there.”





He said he believed that the attack was a product of “underground or background” work.

Shina appealed to the authorities to act fast so that another family would not become a victim of such attacks.

He further tweeted, “We also need to know if we (are) safe in our very own country; to also know if other family members are safe. We are still in shock to see a devoted Muslim brother who did not belong to any cult or group to be killed like this.

“Whoever did this shall never no peace till they get caught. Whosoever ended his life prematurely shall be useless till the end of their life.”

Another member of the family, Bolakale, said the Nigerian system failed the deceased, whom he said laboured for 22 years to build his company.

“This case must not be swept under the carpet. We demand justice; we want to know who and why Aliu was brutally murdered. It was not God that killed him, but a failed system,” he said.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, Shina said the deceased had been buried at their hometown, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the murder, adding that investigation was ongoing.

He stated, “On Tuesday, we got information that eight armed men broke into the man’s house on Oladehinde Street, Apata, Somolu, presumably with the intention of robbing him.

“However, they panicked when his neighbours raised the alarm. As they were hurrying out to escape, they shot the 48-year-old.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital, Somolu, where a doctor certified him dead and his body was taken to a mortuary.”

He added that a suspect, Abiodun Ariyo, had been arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.