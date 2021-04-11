



Two security guards working at A.A. Rano filling station, Customs Junction, Ondo Road, Akure, were on Sunday found dead following an attack by armed robbers.

Although the police were yet to give details of the incident, workers arrived at the scene early on Sunday to find them in the pool of their blood.

One of the filling station’s supervisors, Buhari Ashiru, said one of the victims whom he identified as Israel and his colleague were found dead when workers arrived at 5.30 a.m.

Ashiru said Israel was aged 45 while the other security man, whom he did not name, was 28.

According to him, the robbers had made an attempt to break into the station’s safe but were unsuccessful.

He added that the robbers failed to access the strong money safe as their “master key” got broken in the process of trying to unlock the safe.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Leo Tee-Ikoro, confirmed the incident, saying the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

He said the corpses have been deposited at the morgue.

He also called on the public to give useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Also, three passengers lost their lives in a crash along Ondo-Ore Road on Sunday at 7 a.m.





It was gathered three other injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle was at high speed, and as a result, lost control before it somersaulted.

Tee-Ikoro also confirmed the accident, saying the dead had been deposited in the mortuary.

