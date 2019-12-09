<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected robbers yesterday killed about 10 people in an attack on the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The hoodlums reportedly attacked passengers travelling along the highway, in the evening.

An eyewitness account had it that several vehicles ran into an ambush by the robbers, who killed some of the passengers.

The incident, which occurred after Gada Biyu, before Kweita, a community close to Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), threw neighbouring communities into panic.

The eyewitness account had it that a team of military men who ran into the scene, took the victims to hospital.

The eyewitness report could not ascertain the actual number of casualties.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Kogi State Police Command and the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) proved abortive last night.