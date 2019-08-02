<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected armed robbers, on Wednesday night, invaded the female hostel of University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and carted away undisclosed amount of money and valuables.

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred at the W6 hostel in the Town campus, happened after some female students were attacked by unidentified persons in one of the hostels.

The suspects were said to have gone from room to room dispossessing their victims of their belongings.

A source, who chose to remain unnamed, said though no life was lost during the operation, a few students sustained minor injuries while trying to resist the armed robbers.

“They carted away phones, laptops, jewelleries and cash. No life was lost but some of the affected students sustained minor injuries.

“Some female students were attacked the previous day in one of the hostels,” the source added.

The spokesman of the police in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident saying that the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, had ordered the deployment of police officers to all the hostels.

He said the commissioner had held a meeting with the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Enefiok Essien, and the management to find a lasting solution to the frequent invasion of the hostels by armed robbers.