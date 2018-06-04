A suspected motorcycle thief, whose identity could not be ascertained, on Monday, stabbed a commercial motorcyclist, identified as Kabiru Labaran, 23 at Tunga Magaji village, in Koko-Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The motorcyclist was reported to have been stabbed with ‘suya’ knife.

It was learnt that the suspect hired Labaran at Tunga Magaji to convey him to a certain place within the community before he stabbed him on neck.

An eye witness told newsmen that the suspect, who was believed to be a stranger in the community, “Grabbed the victim’s neck and attacked him with a sharp suya knife.

“But the cry of the victim attracted nearby villagers and farmers who working in their farms. They rushed to the scene, but the suspect fled the scene and abandoned the motorcycle.”

A community leader, Abdullahi Yessuf Tunga Magaji, who confirmed the incident told newsmen that “The criminal attacked the victim with sharpened knife on theneck from behind because he was carrying him to another place. We have taken the victim to the hospital and he is responding to treatment”.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Kebbi State Police Command, DSP Mustapha Suleiman, in a telephone interview with newsmen, confirmed the incident.

He added that the victim “Is currently in a hospital receiving treatment and he is in stable condition. But the suspect escaped before the arrival of the villagers and security agency”.