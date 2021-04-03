



Men of the Ondo Amotekun Corps have arrested a suspected robber, Sunday Ayenitaju, for killing a commercial motorcycle operator.

Ayenitaju was said to have stabbed his victim to death at Omin-nla area in Ore, Odigbo Local Government area after which he snatched his commercial motorcycle.

He was apprehended by Amotekun operatives while fleeing on his motorcycle.

Speaking shortly before he was handed over to the police, Ayenitaju said it was his friend that lured him into robbery.

“My childhood friend, who is popularly known as Akaba invited me to join him in snatching okada in Ore.

“He told me he had been in the business for a very long time and assured me that it was a lucrative business. He showed me over 60 bikes he had acquired and asked me to join him. Although he has been inviting me for a very long time, I refused.





“On that fateful day, we met at a hotel in Ore and agreed to take any okada operator to a lonely place where we could carry out the operation as he promised to give me a huge share.

“The very moment we got to a lonely place, we sighted an okada operator and stopped him. My partner immediately threw a dagger at me which I used to stab the man in his stomach and he fell down and died.

“My friend ran away when he saw that the man was dead. As I was still standing by the dead body to plan how I would take his motorbike away, I got a call from my partner that I should run for my dear life.

“But as I was on the verge of running away, men of the Amotekun caught me.”