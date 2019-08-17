<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says one person lost his life in a road crash at Danco, near Sagamu, on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota that the accident happened at about 8.00 p.m on Friday.

Oladele explained that a Toyota SUV with registration number GGE 30 DF, was coming from Lagos when the driver lost control due to speeding.

He said that the driver veered off the road, somersaulted and crashed into a parked bus.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary of Idera Hospital in Sagamu, Ogun State,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid avoidable road crashes and its attendant fatalities.