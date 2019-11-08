<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the rising incidence of road traffic crashes and fatalities, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on various transport unions to assist in reducing road carnage.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Hyginus Omeje, made the plea in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

Omeje said the numbers had been increasing despite the efforts of the corps in terms of patrol, public enlightenment and sensitisation.

“I want to appeal to the management of various transport unions that road safety is beyond what FRSC can do, it is a collective business. It requires all hands on deck.

”We need National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), National Union of Petroleum and National Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association, National Association of Road Transport Owners and others.

“We need all the unions to come together. We need the corporate fleet operators to join hands with us.

“If they can start the safety standards in their respective ends, the road will be safer. But because they are not doing much, that is why we are having the problems we are having.

“If the corporate fleet operators make sure that before employing any driver, such is licensed, and trains those drivers periodically, the road will be safe,” the FRSC boss said.

According to him, if the NURTW, RTEAN and others can also do likewise, the roads will be safe.

“I really want the NURTW and RTEAN to function as fleet operators who ensure standards.

“That is, ensuring minimum safety standards of vehicles and taking drivers training very seriously. These are things that will translate into a safer motoring environment.

“Road Safety is not just about those of us wearing a uniform, it is a collective responsibility. It requires collective efforts, collective sacrifices and we all have to make.”

He said that the corps would not relent on fulfilling the mandate of ensuring safety on the road.

Omeje said that the command would intensify its efforts on public education, awareness and enlightenment on positive attitude to the use of roads.