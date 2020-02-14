<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger says 6 people have died in an accident on Thursday on the outskirts of Lambata-Lapai road of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, told newsmen on Friday in Minna that the accident involved a Daf trailer with registration No. WTD 77 XD 555 XX heading to Kano from Lagos State.

Dagwa said that the Truck that came from Lagos was already loaded with goods before adding the passengers.

”The accident involved 57 people, 54 males, 2 male children and 1 female child; 6 of them were killed while 35 sustained injuries and taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawu-Babangida.





”All the 6 corpses have been deposited at Sabon Wuse general hospital’s morgue,” he said.

He blamed the accident on overloading and loss of control of the vehicle.

The sector commander said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

”We will sustain our ongoing aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” he said.