At least 19 people died in an auto crash on Sunday at Dinyar madiga village, Takai Local Government Area of Kano State, the Federal Road Safety Corps has said.

The spokesperson FRSC, Kabiru Daura, in a statement said the incident occurred at about 6 pm.

He said four vehicles were involved in the accident. They included a bus belonging to Kano line mass transit, a Sharon car, Volkswagen Golf and a Honda civic.

The statement said 14 men, three women and two children died. Seven people were injured.

The bodies and injured were taken to Takai General hospital by FRSC rescue team from Wudil Command.

A journalist, Ibrahim Isyaku, who witnessed the accident, said two of the vehicles were parked by the road side.