The Rivers State Taskforce against Illegal Street Trading/Illegal Motor Parks/Illegal Mechanics has denied killing a bureau de change agent during Tuesday’s alleged raid on GRA Junction/Rumuola axis of Port Harcourt.

The victim was confirmed dead following alleged harassment and beating by men of the taskforce who had raided the GRA Junction and Hotel Presidential neighborhood of Port Harcourt, a beehive of teeming black market operators of currency exchange.





Bright Amaehwule, Chairman of the taskforce, in a statement Wednesday, said, “Rivers State Government did not initiate the taskforce to kill any of her citizens, rather it is aimed at restoring sanity and standard way of living among its citizens.

“Therefore, the taskforce dissociates itself from information being peddled by those who seek to defame the Rivers State Government in such negative manner.

“The State Government has already swung into action to actually know the cause of his death. We urge all to be law abiding and continue with their normal activities, as everything is under control.”