Suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, 26, was arraigned in a State High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Monday.

Proceedings were, however, stalled due to the absence of his lawyers.

The accused serial killer is facing is nine counts of murder and one attempted murder.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli, the presiding Judge adjourned the matter to Tuesday, October 22 to enable the accused bring his lawyers before proceedings can commence in the suit.

Justice Enebeli said that it is within the rights of the accused to have a lawyer to defend himself for the matter to go on.

The Judge directed the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to ensure he is brought to Court tomorrow on Tuesday October for arraignment.

As anticipated, there was tight security within the vicinity of the High Court complex.

Our correspondent reports the the accused was spotted clutching a book suspected to be a Holy Bible.

He wore a black T-shirt with the inscription ‘Lockon’ boldly written on it, a pair of jeans trousers and rubber black stockings and slippers

Scores of anxious journalists who had a hint of his arraignment in court struggled to have close photos shots of his new look.

It was also observed that he looed fresh, but a bit nervous as he was restrained with chain on the leg, while closely guarded by officers and men of SARS.

It would be recalled the the Rivers State Police command had announced that the accused serial killer confessed to have alleged killed 15 women in hotels in Rivers State and outside.

He was arrested on September 19, 2019 in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area, while escaping to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.