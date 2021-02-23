



Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have began combing of creeks and forests in the state in search of a first class traditional ruler, King Aaron Ikuru and a university lecturer, Dr. Jones Ayauwo.

Ikuru, who is the traditional ruler of Ikuru Town in Andoni local government area of Rivers State and Ayauwo, who is a lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, University of Port Harcourt, were kidnapped last Sunday.

While the monarch was kidnapped his residence in Ikuru Town, the lecturer was abducted along the Andoni-Bori Road while on his way to Port Harcourt, the state capital.





Ayauwo, who also hails from Andoni local government area, was returning from the Obolo Bible Translation meeting in company of three Port Harcourt-based journalists when he was kidnapped.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, said tactical teams of the Command have been deployed to effect the release of the duo.

Omoni, who appeal to the public to increase security consciousness at all times, possibly to avoid late hour journey, gave an assurance that information will be made available as soon as more details are available to the command.