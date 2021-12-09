Rivers man nabbed for defiling benefactor’s four-year-old daughter

A 24–year-old–man, Kinika Eke, is now being grilled by the police for allegedly defiling a 4- year-old daughter of his benefactor and church member in Ozuob, Obio Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Kinika was initially arrested by officers of the Ozuoba Divisional Police headquarters and later transfer to State Criminal And Intelligence Department, SCID of Rivers police command it was learnt.

The mother of the little girl regretted that the family-related with the suspect as a brother because they attended the same Church.

She added that her family usually assisted the suspect financially and sometime leaves him in the house with the girl because of the trust they have in him.

She, however, explained that she came back to the house last week and her daughter was in severe pain, touching her private part.

She said upon upon questioning, her daughter revealed that the suspect used to put his fingers in her private part.

It was learnt that a report on the medical examination of the girl also confirmed that there was penetration and injury on her private with her hymen completely removed.

Sources close to the police in Rivers said the suspect has confessed to the crime.