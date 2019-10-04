<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the driving philosophy of his leadership model, is promoting the good of Rivers State in every action

Addressing journalists after defying a heavy downpour to inspect the ongoing construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Wike said he will continue to fulfill all his promises to the people of the state.

He said: “What is important is that when we make a promise, we fulfil that promise. We have no room for excuses. We will continue to promote the good of our people.

“For me, everything is Rivers. Whatever will improve the lives of Rivers people, we will do it”.

Governor Wike said that Julius Berger has started the process of preliminary works for the three flyover bridges at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt.

He said that the construction giant has started soil tests, while the due process formalities to be completed on Friday, 4th October, 2019.

“They are doing soil test. By tomorrow, they would conclude the due process formalities .

“We will flag off the construction of the three flyover bridges by the second week of October“, he said..

Commenting on the Mother and Child Hospital, Governor Wike said that it would be completed by November ending, this year.

“We believe that by the end of November, the Mother and Child Hospital will be ready. I am happy with the pace and quality of work by the new contractor.

“We were not impressed with the last contractor. We had to terminate the contract. We are impressed with what we are seeing now. This contractor is doing well with the supervision of relevant officials of relevant Government Agencies “, he said

He said the Mother and Child Hospital will provide specialist services to the people of Niger Delta, being the first in the region. He noted that the Hospital will also serve as part of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

He informed that the Rivers State Government has paid fully for the equipment of the Hospital. He added that full payment has been made for the furnishing of the Hospital, while payment for the construction work is at 90percent level.

He was accompanied on the inspection by Director General, Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Igonibo Emmanuel Thompson and former State Lawmaker, Felix Nwaeke.