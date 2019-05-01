<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two ritualists have been caught in Ondo State by residents while trying to kill another female victim.

The suspects were alleged to be among those responsible for the killing of elderly women in the Akoko area of the state and removing their breasts and other sensitive organs including private parts.

According to reports, they were caught on Tuesday by some youths at Arigidi Akoko following an attempt to kill another woman in the same town where an 80-year-old grandmother was gruesomely murdered last week, with her breasts harvested.

TVC reports that one of the suspects reportedly confessed that they were 12 in number who carried out the despicable act.