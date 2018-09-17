A human rights group, known as Human Dignity Restoration Association (HDRA), has offered to give free legal services to seven prisoners at Onitsha Prisons in Anambra State.

The group said it was motivated to offer the services due to some prisoners being allegedly dumped and abandoned in prisons, without anybody coming to their rescue over the years.

HDRA National President, Jude Achebe, who disclosed this at the weekend in a conference at Onitsha, said it was one of their members who pleaded that the inmates were incarcerated because they had nobody to stand for them in the case.

“We take it as a point of duty, we are taking seven of them and our lawyers are doing free legal service to make sure they regain their freedom.

“We are doing the needful to ensure they are set free.”

He named one of them as Onyebuchi Onyema, from Abia State, who was charged for burglary.

Achebe noted that the last time he appeared in court was in April 2016 while Abraham Okeke from Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, who was charged for Advanced Fee Fraud (419) appeared last in court in August 2015.