The Delta State branch of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) has issued Police Commissioner Adeyinka Adeleke a 21-day ultimatum to tackle the rise in cases of extortions by police officers on major high ways, or face a mass protest.

Issung the ultimatum in a statement by its state Chairman, Kehinde Taiga, who was recently elected as the National Vice President, the group warned of a mass protest involving over 5,000 of its members across the state.

Complaining that cases of police extortion have become rampant, particularly in remote settlements and urban areas in the state, Taiga admonished the police commissioner to take necessary measures to tackle this menace among his men and officers.

He noted that the ultimatum had become expedient in order to ensure that police authorities act swiftly in curbing this misconduct by his men on the road, adding that all official complaints and verbal reminders by the Rights body concerning these actions have been ignored.

Taiga also enjoined the police to put an end to the act of prying into citizens privacy by collecting their phones at check points and going through their contents in the name of detecting cyber crimes.

He insisted that there was no law that gives the police such a right to invade individual privacy at check points without first obtaintng a warrant to do so, describing the act as criminal and unlawful.

Taiga said in his statement: “We are determined more than ever before to tackle this issue of extortion on major roads by the police. We cannot continue to fold our arms and watch policemen openly reaping people off their hard earning monies on our roads in the name of checkpoints.

“This must stop and that is the more reason we are giving the Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyinka Adeleye, a 21-day ultimatum to put an end to this or we’ll mobilize over 5,000 of our members on the major roads in Asaba and Warri simoutenously to protest this shameful act.

“Although the Police Commissioner has done well in other areas of crime fighting and adherence to the Administration of Criminal Justice Laws (ACJL), he still needed to do more in this aspect of extortion by his men and officers on our roads.

“I am assuring that failure to comply to this ultimatum would meet with a strong resistance, as I would not hesitate to use my new office as the National Vice President of this noble body to mobilise support both locally, nationally and internationally to ensure we put a stop to this day light robbery by the police.”