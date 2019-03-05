



A retired teacher simply identified as Alhamdu has reportedly attempted to take his own life by committing suicide on Monday, under a tree at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State Council in Bauchi.

Narrating the incident, the Assistant Secretary of the state NUJ, Alhaji Kabir Garba, who saved the retired civil servant at around 8:00am said on his arrival, he sighted an elderly man with a rope in his hand who told him he had planned to address journalists before proceeding to kill himself under a tree.

Kabir Garba explained that, “I arrived the NUJ Secretariat this morning, Monday, March 4, 2019 at about 8am and I met one man who approached me and introduced himself to me as Alhamdu. He said he came here at about 7am. I saw him half naked with a rope in his hands, in fact, he had tied it to the Mango tree within the NUJ premises and was sitting on a chair.

“I asked him what he was doing here at that time of the day with a rope in his hands. He told me he arrived the NUJ and wanted to kill himself with the rope. I asked him why he wanted to do that and why inside NUJ Secretariat.

“He told me that he came from Ningi about 31 days ago; when he arrived Bauchi, he proceeded to Potiskum in Yobe State with a plan to go to Sambisa so he could be killed by Boko Haram. But when he got there, he changed his mind and came back to Bauchi.”

Garba said he asked him why he wanted to kill himself and he told him he is HIV positive and has a lot of debts that he needed to pay but could not, due to the non-payment of his entitlements.

He further narrated that “He told me he is a retired teacher from Ningi local government who has spent 35 years in service and has retired but his gratuity has not been paid. He also told me he, his wife and two children are all HIV positive and has a lot of bills to pay.

“He said that he wanted to give two of his daughters out in marriage, but couldn’t get the money to do so. He took a loan from different people amounting to over N800,000 to do a lot of things but the people are demanding for their money,” Garba narrated.

According to Garba, Alhamdu claimed that his gratuity is over N1.6 million and he was in dire need of the money to offset his debts.

He added that, Alhamdu threatened that if the state government failed to pay his entitlements between today and Friday this week, he would kill himself elsewhere.

“I decided to carry him in my car to the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners where the Chairman addressed him and pleaded with him not to kill himself,” he said.

Findings reveal that, his gratuity is with the local government and he has been referred to the appropriate quarters to lay his complaint.